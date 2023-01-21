Facts

14:11 21.01.2023

Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has expressed satisfaction with the results of a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base on Friday, January 20.

"The key words that mattered today are unity, timeliness, immediate assistance, strengthening of capability of the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine], defense and security sector, further counteroffensive to release the occupied territories," the minister said in an interview with the Ukrainian Service of the Voice of America.

In addition to the military assistance announced for Ukraine, "some packages were voiced behind closed doors – it is inspiring, and that is why I am very satisfied."

This time much attention was paid to the strengthening Ukraine's air defense at the Contact Group meeting.

"This issue is seriously developing. We discussed not only Patriot, but other systems as well as at Ramstein. It is about short-, medium- and long-range opportunities," Reznikov said.

"Our task is to not lose the initiative. Therefore, today, one of the key words were voiced – timeliness and immediate assistance… Everyone understands that "mastering of complicated new techniques requires time, however, Ukrainian defenders have shown that they are able to master modern complicated systems rapidly, from artillery to drones. For example, training on Patriot will be held much faster, and so on," the minister said.

He also said that the Ukrainian military have already arrived in the territory of the United States and started the process of training on Patriot air defense systems.

"They have to complete it dramatically faster than it is foreseen by the traditional standards. So, fingers crossed… It is important for us to have them delivered to the landfills, where our units will train, and they will be prepared for resisting a possible repeated attack, let's say, in early spring this year," the minister said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is preparing for a potential large-scale attack by Russia this spring, and partners are aware of this.

"We have been talking about this for a long time – our intelligence, analysts, and the General Staff. That is why, of course, we are preparing for this. Of course, we have signaled our partners about this. We are on the same page with them in understanding all these risks," Reznikov said.

Tags: #ramstein

