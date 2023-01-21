Reznikov on Ramstein 8: Ukrainian army to receive more weapons, evil to be defeated

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said, following a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, that the Ukrainian army will receive more weapons and ammunition, and the evil will be defeated.

"Ramstein 8 meeting at Ramstein Air Base has ended. It was a great meeting of friends. The free world stands with Ukraine and applauds brave Ukrainian soldiers and our courageous nation. The Ukrainian army will receive more weapons and ammo. We will win. Evil will be defeated," the minister said on Twitter on Friday, January 20.