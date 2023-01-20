Facts

19:41 20.01.2023

Govt creates working group on preparations of Ukraine team for 2023 Invictus Games

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created a working group on the preparations of Ukraine team for the international sports competition 2023 Invictus Games.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on the Telegram channel that respective decision was approved by the government at a Friday meeting.

In particular, the working group on the preparations of Ukraine team for the international sports competition 2023 Invictus Games was set up and its membership was approved at the government meeting.

Also, an action plan for approved for the organization and preparations of the Ukrainian team for the international competition.

