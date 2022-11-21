Ukrainian national team of servicemen, veterans to take part in Invictus Games in Düsseldorf-2023

The Ukrainian national team of servicemen and veterans will take part in the international sports competitions Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany in 2023.

"The Ministry of Veterans received an invitation from Lord Allen, Chair of the Invictus Games Foundation, for Ukrainian veterans and wounded servicemen to take part in the Invictus Games, which will be held on September 9 to 16, 2023 in the city of Düsseldorf, to take part in the national team of Ukraine in the Invictus Games," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that the founding meeting of the Ministry of Veterans with law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Youth and Sports has already been held to create transparent and equal conditions for the selection of participants in all-Ukrainian competitions.

The Ministry of Veterans is also developing regulatory legal acts to regulate the process of organizing and ensuring the preparation and participation of the Ukrainian national team in the Invictus Games in 2023.

In particular, the criteria and procedure for selecting participants in the All-Ukrainian competitions are being developed in accordance with the rules of Invictus Games Düsseldorf-2023, negotiations are underway with potential organizers, and the venue for training is being determined.

In addition, the process of forming a team of managers has started, negotiations are underway with a candidate for the position of chief manager of the national team, and other necessary specialists are involved for the support team.

"We plan that the all-Ukrainian competition for the selection of candidates for the national team for participation in the Invictus Games will be held in April 2023, and the registration of candidates for participation in the competition will begin approximately in January," the ministry said.

The Invictus Games is an international sports competition launched in 2014 as a way to rehabilitate and rehabilitate wounded war veterans and military personnel through adaptive sports, surrounded by brothers, friends and family members. Ukraine has been participating in the Games since 2017.