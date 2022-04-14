Sport

20:15 14.04.2022

Ukrainian national team to take part in Invictus Games in Netherlands


The Ministry of Youth and Sports says the Ukrainian national team will compete at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

"On April 16, in Hague (the Netherlands), international multi-sport competitions for wounded servicemen and veterans of the Invictus Games will start. The Ukrainian team has already arrived in Hague, where they will fight at the Invictus Games for the next ten days," the press service of the Ministry of Sports said.

It is noted that the majority of the members of the national team and the support team are active servicemen who protect our state in the Territorial Defense Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and other structures of the security and defense sector.

"Through their stories, what they saw and experienced on their own experience - the Unbowed will tell the international community about an act of inhuman aggression of an unprovoked war, because of which the Ukrainian military and civilians die," the department said.

