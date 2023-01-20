Facts

18:38 20.01.2023

Belgium to offer delivery of anti-tank weapons, air defense systems for Ukraine by next Ramstein meeting – Defense Minister

1 min read

 Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced a possible transfer of anti-tank and air defense weapons to Ukraine at the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"I will propose to the next Council of ministers an additional delivery of air defence and anti-tank equipment, based on our stocks and in coordination with our Belgian defence industry," Dedonder said on Twitter on Friday.

At the same time, she noted that she is taking part in the current eighth meeting of the contact group, which is taking place at the Ramstein airbase in Germany.

