Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Germany will supply Ukraine with additional weapons and equipment worth EUR 1 billion, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said.

According to Spiegel, Pistorius said that the partners "do not have a joint opinion" on sending tanks to Ukraine, but the decision would be "taken as soon as possible."

At the same time, he assured of continued support for Ukraine. Taking into account the new "spring package" of aid, the total amount of German military aid since the beginning of the war has risen to EUR 3.3 billion.

As reported, the eighth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group with the participation of the heads of defense departments of about 50 countries is being held at the Ramstein airbase in Germany.