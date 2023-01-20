Facts

17:13 20.01.2023

Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

1 min read
Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Germany will supply Ukraine with additional weapons and equipment worth EUR 1 billion, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said.

According to Spiegel, Pistorius said that the partners "do not have a joint opinion" on sending tanks to Ukraine, but the decision would be "taken as soon as possible."

At the same time, he assured of continued support for Ukraine. Taking into account the new "spring package" of aid, the total amount of German military aid since the beginning of the war has risen to EUR 3.3 billion.

As reported, the eighth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group with the participation of the heads of defense departments of about 50 countries is being held at the Ramstein airbase in Germany.

Tags: #weapons #germany

MORE ABOUT

14:44 20.01.2023
German Economy Minister visiting Odesa, announces EUR 52 mln in aid

German Economy Minister visiting Odesa, announces EUR 52 mln in aid

09:28 20.01.2023
USA announces allocation of new batch of weapons to Ukraine for $2.5 bln

USA announces allocation of new batch of weapons to Ukraine for $2.5 bln

20:21 18.01.2023
Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

12:21 17.01.2023
Duda in Davos: War in Ukraine sends one message from very beginning – weapons

Duda in Davos: War in Ukraine sends one message from very beginning – weapons

11:54 12.01.2023
German chancellor's stance on supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine is highly dependent on US president – media

German chancellor's stance on supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine is highly dependent on US president – media

20:32 10.01.2023
Kuleba thanks Germany for supplies of necessary weapons, calls on German govt to make big decision on providing Ukraine with tanks

Kuleba thanks Germany for supplies of necessary weapons, calls on German govt to make big decision on providing Ukraine with tanks

14:21 10.01.2023
EU, NATO leaders support providing Ukraine with modern weapons needed to defend against Russia

EU, NATO leaders support providing Ukraine with modern weapons needed to defend against Russia

12:25 10.01.2023
Germany can transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine only in coordination with allies – Scholz

Germany can transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine only in coordination with allies – Scholz

17:52 06.01.2023
Germany to supply Ukraine with Marder vehicle by end of March – govt

Germany to supply Ukraine with Marder vehicle by end of March – govt

09:34 06.01.2023
USA intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley IFVs, Germany with Marder – Biden-Scholz call statement

USA intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley IFVs, Germany with Marder – Biden-Scholz call statement

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

Zelensky at meeting in Ramstein urges Ukraine's partners to act quickly – media

Pentagon head at opening of meeting in Ramstein 8 format: This is not a moment to slow down. It’s time to dig deeper

LATEST

Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

Govt creates working group on preparations of Ukraine team for 2023 Invictus Games

Govt determines mechanism of providing Polish citizens in territory of Ukraine with state social care

At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

Govt appoints Yaschuk as Acting State Secretary of Interior Ministry

Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

Belgium to offer delivery of anti-tank weapons, air defense systems for Ukraine by next Ramstein meeting – Defense Minister

Dutch Foreign Minister declares readiness to consider transfer of F-16s to Ukraine if request received from Kyiv

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

AD
AD
AD
AD