Pentagon head at opening of meeting in Ramstein 8 format: This is not a moment to slow down. It’s time to dig deeper

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, opening a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format in Germany, urged allies to step up efforts and not slow down, because now is a crucial moment for Ukraine and a crucial decade for the world.

Austin said at the opening of the Contact Group meeting on Friday that they start the new year with a new determination to support the brave defenders of Ukraine. He also expressed confidence that this meeting will only strengthen their unity.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense expressed his condolences in connection with the plane crash in Brovary, calling it a terrible tragedy.

He also welcomed Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, who was sitting next to him at the table, and noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky would join the participants of the meeting in an online format in a few minutes.

He noted that they are meeting at a turbulent time, but 50 countries have stepped up to help Ukraine defend itself and deter future threats,” he noted.

Austin stressed that the participants gathered today because they are determined to step up efforts. According to him, the situation on the battlefield, the needs of the Ukrainian army and heavy weapons will be discussed. Special attention will be paid to air defense systems and armored vehicles.

He stressed that this “is a crucial moment. Russia is regrouping, recruiting and trying to re-equip.”

“This is not a moment to slow down. It’s a time to dig deeper. But Ukrainian people are watching us. The Kremlin is watching us and history is watching us. So we won’t let up. And we won’t waver in our determination to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s imperial aggression,” the minister summed up.