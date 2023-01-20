Facts

13:58 20.01.2023

Pentagon head at opening of meeting in Ramstein 8 format: This is not a moment to slow down. It’s time to dig deeper

2 min read
Pentagon head at opening of meeting in Ramstein 8 format: This is not a moment to slow down. It’s time to dig deeper

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, opening a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format in Germany, urged allies to step up efforts and not slow down, because now is a crucial moment for Ukraine and a crucial decade for the world.

Austin said at the opening of the Contact Group meeting on Friday that they start the new year with a new determination to support the brave defenders of Ukraine. He also expressed confidence that this meeting will only strengthen their unity.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense expressed his condolences in connection with the plane crash in Brovary, calling it a terrible tragedy.

He also welcomed Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, who was sitting next to him at the table, and noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky would join the participants of the meeting in an online format in a few minutes.

He noted that they are meeting at a turbulent time, but 50 countries have stepped up to help Ukraine defend itself and deter future threats,” he noted.

Austin stressed that the participants gathered today because they are determined to step up efforts. According to him, the situation on the battlefield, the needs of the Ukrainian army and heavy weapons will be discussed. Special attention will be paid to air defense systems and armored vehicles.

He stressed that this “is a crucial moment. Russia is regrouping, recruiting and trying to re-equip.”

“This is not a moment to slow down. It’s a time to dig deeper. But Ukrainian people are watching us. The Kremlin is watching us and history is watching us. So we won’t let up. And we won’t waver in our determination to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s imperial aggression,” the minister summed up.

Tags: #pentagon #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

19:31 20.01.2023
At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

18:38 20.01.2023
Belgium to offer delivery of anti-tank weapons, air defense systems for Ukraine by next Ramstein meeting – Defense Minister

Belgium to offer delivery of anti-tank weapons, air defense systems for Ukraine by next Ramstein meeting – Defense Minister

15:33 20.01.2023
Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

14:24 20.01.2023
Zelensky at meeting in Ramstein urges Ukraine's partners to act quickly – media

Zelensky at meeting in Ramstein urges Ukraine's partners to act quickly – media

13:38 20.01.2023
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: Air defense, tanks and systematic supply of ammunition - main priorities of Ramstein 8

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: Air defense, tanks and systematic supply of ammunition - main priorities of Ramstein 8

10:03 20.01.2023
Pentagon asks troops in South Korea to provide equipment for delivery to Ukraine – media

Pentagon asks troops in South Korea to provide equipment for delivery to Ukraine – media

17:10 07.01.2023
Upcoming meeting in Ramstein format on defense of Ukraine to be held on Jan 20

Upcoming meeting in Ramstein format on defense of Ukraine to be held on Jan 20

14:08 07.01.2023
USA to seek from its allies to expand military aid to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA to seek from its allies to expand military aid to Ukraine – Pentagon

11:08 10.12.2022
Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

12:39 11.11.2022
USA to hold 7th Ramstein meeting next week

USA to hold 7th Ramstein meeting next week

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

Zelensky at meeting in Ramstein urges Ukraine's partners to act quickly – media

LATEST

Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

Govt creates working group on preparations of Ukraine team for 2023 Invictus Games

Govt determines mechanism of providing Polish citizens in territory of Ukraine with state social care

Govt appoints Yaschuk as Acting State Secretary of Interior Ministry

Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Dutch Foreign Minister declares readiness to consider transfer of F-16s to Ukraine if request received from Kyiv

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

European Council President notes importance of involving Latin American, African and Central Asian countries in implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula

Debate on EU sanctions getting more complicated every time, but we will be able to increase pressure on Kremlin - European Council President

AD
AD
AD
AD