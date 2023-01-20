Ukrainian Defense Ministry: Air defense, tanks and systematic supply of ammunition - main priorities of Ramstein 8

At a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, which is taking place in Germany on Friday, Ukraine will focus on three main priorities, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

“There are three priorities of Ukraine at Ramstein 8: more air defence systems; weapons for the offensive operations (tanks, howitzers, ammo); systematic ammo supplies and service & repair for armament and machinery,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

As reported, the eighth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine with the participation of the heads of defense departments of about 50 countries is taking place at the Ramstein Airbase in Germany.