19:11 18.01.2023

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece has paid a working visit to Kyiv this week, where she met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the heads of departments discussed the planned supplies of military support to Ukraine in the near future.

"During the conversation with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, I confirmed the firm support of the government and the population of Latvia to Ukraine in this terrible war. In the near future, we will send new shipments of military support to Ukraine - Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones. Latvia will continue training soldiers of different levels of the Armed Forces of Ukraine this year. The plans are to increase the intensity of training and train at least twice as many Ukrainians as in 2022,” the press service of the Latvian Defense Ministry quoted Murniece as saying.

She also stressed that the whole world admires the courage and dedication of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and civilians.

During the visit, Murniece also met with representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in various formats, and also visited the Academy of the Land Forces of Ukraine in Lviv.

Tags: #latvia #defense_assistance

