Duda in Davos: War in Ukraine sends one message from very beginning – weapons

Polish President Andrzej Duda called on Western allies to continue military support for Ukraine, because then the Ukrainian defenders will be able to stop the Russian Federation.

"there has been one message from Ukraine at the beginning of the war. This is what Volodymyr Zelensky told us at the beginning of the war over the phone. I talked to him every day, sometimes even several times a day. And there has been one: weapons, weapons and once again weapons - we need military support," Duda said at the panel discussion "In Defence of Europe" in Davos on Tuesday

He stressed that weapons are the most important element.

"If we still send a lot of military equipment for the defenders of Ukraine, advanced equipment, they will be potential to stop the Russians," Duda said.

The Polish president said the United States has a critical role to play in supporting Ukraine, but "do not underestimate other NATO members, as it is much easier for the Biden administration to send military hardware."