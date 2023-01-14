Facts

12:17 14.01.2023

Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

1 min read
Russia feels threatened by Ukraine on Black Sea, withdraws fleet to protect Novorossiysk – British intelligence

The Russian Federation is not preparing for missile strikes from the sea on the territory of Ukraine or amphibious operations, and the withdrawal of a group of ships to the Black Sea indicates that the Russian side feels threats from the Ukrainian side and attempts to protect Novorossiysk, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday morning.

“On 11 January 2023, a group of at least 10 vessels of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (BSF) departed the Novorossiysk Naval Facility. Given the type and number of vessels putting to sea at the same time, the activity is likely a fleet dispersal in response to a specific threat to Novorossiysk that Russia believes it has identified,” the message reads.

“It is unlikely that the deployment signifies preparation for unusual maritime-launched cruise-missile strikes. It is highly unlikely that the fleet is preparing for amphibious assault operations,” the British Intelligence said.

Tags: #black_sea #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

14:22 07.01.2023
Fighting continued at routine level into Christmas, most fiercely around Kreminna – British Intelligence

Fighting continued at routine level into Christmas, most fiercely around Kreminna – British Intelligence

11:42 03.01.2023
Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

11:54 31.12.2022
Russia may strike again to undermine morale of Ukrainians over new year holidays - British intelligence

Russia may strike again to undermine morale of Ukrainians over new year holidays - British intelligence

13:56 24.12.2022
Main deterrent to invaders' advance is lack of ammo – British intelligence

Main deterrent to invaders' advance is lack of ammo – British intelligence

14:24 08.08.2022
Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

18:39 14.07.2022
Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

09:50 01.07.2022
Zelensky: if Black Sea not unblocked immediately, result of food crisis will be migration tsunami that will reach Austria

Zelensky: if Black Sea not unblocked immediately, result of food crisis will be migration tsunami that will reach Austria

14:06 22.06.2022
Russia in Black Sea readies 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine – Pivden command

Russia in Black Sea readies 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine – Pivden command

12:07 22.06.2022
Drilling platforms in Black Sea, on which Ukraine launches missile strike, functioned as points of strengthening of Russian invaders – Odesa Military Administration

Drilling platforms in Black Sea, on which Ukraine launches missile strike, functioned as points of strengthening of Russian invaders – Odesa Military Administration

16:28 06.06.2022
Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

AFU kill 530 aggressor’s military, six tanks, one air defense system – General Staff

Occupiers launch rocket attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv

European Commission's head announces allocation of first aid tranche to Kyiv from EUR 18 bln of annual package

Berdiansk district occupation administration head's car blown up – MP

LATEST

Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

Invaders launch 66 attacks at Kherson region in past 24 hours, three people injured – region’s head

Invaders preparing another massive missile strike on Ukraine - Dpty Commander of AFU Ground Forces

Three civilians killed, nine wounded amid invaders’ shelling in three regions of Ukraine on Friday – President’s Office Dpty Head

AFU kill 530 aggressor’s military, six tanks, one air defense system – General Staff

Occupiers launch rocket attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv

Italy already decides to transfer SAMP/T air defense battery to Ukraine – media

European Commission's head announces allocation of first aid tranche to Kyiv from EUR 18 bln of annual package

Berdiansk district occupation administration head's car blown up – MP

Israel to stop paying benefits to immigrants fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine in Feb – media

AD
AD
AD
AD