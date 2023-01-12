Facts

Over 2.4 mln Ukrainians live in damaged housing, Diia already receives over 316,000 applications for compensation - Kubrakov

More than 2.4 million Ukrainians live in housing damaged as a result of Russian aggression. Diia has already received more than 316,000 applications for destroyed and damaged property.

Such data were provided by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"The problem needs a clear state policy. In such a sensitive issue, we cannot limit ourselves to temporary solutions. One of the instruments for regulating the issue of compensation for destroyed housing is draft law No. 7198, which is currently under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. The law determines who can receive compensation, in what form, when and how the affected party can use it to purchase new housing. Citizens will receive a clear and understandable algorithm for receiving compensation," he wrote on Facebook.

As the minister added, this draft law provides that commissions to consider issues of providing compensation will be created at each community or military administration.

"By doing this, we decentralize the powers on the issue of compensation as much as possible. Regarding the sources of funding, we expect that these will be the seized assets of Russia. We do not want to transfer the burden of restoration to taxpayers, therefore we are already working with international institutions to attract these funds for restoration," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to him, bill No. 7198 does not close all the issues of a compensation mechanism or funding sources.

"It is a framework, under which we will develop a set of by-laws. We count on the support of MPs and an expert community in this process," Kubrakov added.

