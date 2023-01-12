Exceeding electricity consumption limits leads to emergency blackouts in nine regions

As of 11:00 on January 12, a significant shortage of power remains, especially in the morning and evening hours of maximum consumption, NPC Ukrenergo has said.

According to its daily update on social media, the round-the-clock consumption limits introduced since Tuesday remain, however, emergency blackouts were applied in nine areas due to their exceeding.

"Already in the morning, consumption limits were exceeded in nine regions, as a result of which emergency shutdowns were applied to maintain stable operation of the energy system," the company said on its Telegram channel.

As reported, according to a member of the Verkhovna Rada Energy Committee Serhiy Nahorniak, the deficit of electricity on Wednesday evening was predicted at 4,300 MW, at night it is about 1,200 MW.