12:07 11.01.2023

War to end in 2023 – Podoliak

War to end in 2023 – Podoliak

The war between Russia and Ukraine will end in 2023, Adviser to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"Very briefly and clearly: first, the war will end in 2023. This is important. Since for us, delay is a very bad scenario and a very bad process. For Russia, it's the other way around. They want to suspend the war. They want to significantly reduce the intensity of hostilities," Podoliak said in an interview on Holovanov YouTube channel.

According to him, it was for this Russia used the pseudo-initiative of the Christmas "ceasefire."

"It was just an attempt to reduce the intensity of the war. What does this mean? That is: they simply fixed positions. They say we are here, it is not yet clear whose territory it is, but we have occupied it and will be here. And during this time we are building fortified areas, pulling up reserves, militarizing this territory as much as possible, so that after a certain time, two to three months, it would be extremely dangerous to go there, because everything there will be crammed with weapons, artillery, tanks. Russia will bring everything it can to it. absolutely unnecessary," he said.

In addition, Podoliak said, if the war drags on, people will grow tired in parallel, because people want to understand: what will happen tomorrow, where they will live, whether they will be shelled again, whether children will go to school.

"If they don't understand, then demoralization and a desire to leave will gradually set in. I personally don't want the war to drag on, because there will be the next stage when our children go to war. We are not ready for children to go and die. Because Russia will not stop. It is fundamental for her to destroy Ukraine," he said.

In his opinion, the war for Ukraine should end on the borders of 1991.

"If we don't do this, then you and I don't exist even in a short-term strategy, because we will be destroyed. Russia will go to the end. And therefore it's not suitable for us to fix a new line of demarcation, to give up territories in exchange for peace," Podoliak said. 

