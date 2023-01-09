Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

The Ukraine-EU summit will be held in Kyiv - this was officially confirmed by the Swedish presidency of the EU, DW reports. Earlier, the date of the upcoming summit was confirmed – February 3.

Stockholm intends to promote Kyiv's "strong desire" to get closer to EU membership. This will be discussed, in particular, during the Ukraine-EU summit, DW quoted Permanent Representative of Sweden to the EU Lars Danielsson.

Danielsson also told reporters that Ukraine and military aggression against Ukraine will dominate everything that Sweden will do during the presidency in the EU. According to him, the European Union has already done a lot to support Ukraine, however, more needs to be done so that the process of support - humanitarian, financial, military - does not stop.

The diplomat said that Sweden would look for opportunities to bring to justice those who committed war crimes in Ukraine and use frozen Russian assets to restore Ukrainian infrastructure and economy.