Facts

20:28 09.01.2023

Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

1 min read
Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

The Ukraine-EU summit will be held in Kyiv - this was officially confirmed by the Swedish presidency of the EU, DW reports. Earlier, the date of the upcoming summit was confirmed – February 3.

Stockholm intends to promote Kyiv's "strong desire" to get closer to EU membership. This will be discussed, in particular, during the Ukraine-EU summit, DW quoted Permanent Representative of Sweden to the EU Lars Danielsson.

Danielsson also told reporters that Ukraine and military aggression against Ukraine will dominate everything that Sweden will do during the presidency in the EU. According to him, the European Union has already done a lot to support Ukraine, however, more needs to be done so that the process of support - humanitarian, financial, military - does not stop.

The diplomat said that Sweden would look for opportunities to bring to justice those who committed war crimes in Ukraine and use frozen Russian assets to restore Ukrainian infrastructure and economy.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #summit

MORE ABOUT

19:20 09.01.2023
EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

19:20 09.01.2023
EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

18:29 09.01.2023
Ukraine sees itself as reliable EU green energy partner – Zelensky following conversation with Timmermans

Ukraine sees itself as reliable EU green energy partner – Zelensky following conversation with Timmermans

16:51 06.01.2023
Govt terminates Ukraine-Russia agreement on operation of 15P118M missile system

Govt terminates Ukraine-Russia agreement on operation of 15P118M missile system

18:15 05.01.2023
Ukrainian, Latvian presidents agree to continue cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

Ukrainian, Latvian presidents agree to continue cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

15:34 05.01.2023
U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

14:08 04.01.2023
Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

11:09 04.01.2023
UK working to provide extra equipment in coming weeks to ensure Ukraine's victory on battlefield – PM

UK working to provide extra equipment in coming weeks to ensure Ukraine's victory on battlefield – PM

17:24 03.01.2023
Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

14:15 03.01.2023
Impossible to create 'iron dome' over Ukraine in coming years – Ihnat

Impossible to create 'iron dome' over Ukraine in coming years – Ihnat

AD

HOT NEWS

UK intends to reach or exceed last year's level of military aid to Ukraine in 2023 – Defense Ministry

EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

OSCE Secretary General believes it makes sense for Russia to remain organization's member

European Commission finalizing report on Ukraine's alignment with EU acquis under Ukraine's application for EU membership

LATEST

Defense forces attack 18 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Only four people manage to leave Melitopol to Zaporizhia through checkpoint in Vasylyivka in last three weeks – mayor

UK intends to reach or exceed last year's level of military aid to Ukraine in 2023 – Defense Ministry

Volunteers of URCS Kramatorsk city organization evacuate over 1,000 people since war start

Russian ammunition depot destroyed in Melitopol at weekend – mayor

Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Odesa hands over humanitarian aid for IDPs

Ukraine grateful to partners for military aid, but no one has done enough as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian ground – Kuleba

OSCE Secretary General believes it makes sense for Russia to remain organization's member

Dry cargo ship MV Glory carrying Ukrainian corn refloated in Suez Canal

AD
AD
AD
AD