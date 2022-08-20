Facts

15:38 20.08.2022

Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

1 min read
Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

One person has been hospitalized, 10 civilian houses have been damaged after the shelling of a residential area of Melitopol by Russian invaders on Sunday night, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine dealt a crushing blow to another military base of the occupiers in Melitopol. The enemy air defense units were unable to intercept our missiles, since a few weeks ago the occupiers relocated the main part of the air defense to Kherson region," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to Fedorov, the enemy decided to resort to traditional terrorist attacks, often used in Donetsk.

"A few minutes after the precise shelling of the military base, they fired a missile from the former Akymovsky district at residential buildings in the area of Ukrainska and Herzen streets. One resident was injured and was taken to the hospital. About 10 civilian houses were destroyed," he wrote.

Residents managed to film how the missile of the Russian military flies from the south to the north of Melitopol, Fedorov said.

Tags: #war #melitopol #fedorov

MORE ABOUT

17:10 20.08.2022
Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

17:10 20.08.2022
Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

15:58 20.08.2022
AFU destroy rare radar complex of Russian invaders in Zaporizhia region

AFU destroy rare radar complex of Russian invaders in Zaporizhia region

15:39 20.08.2022
Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

13:45 20.08.2022
In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

11:54 20.08.2022
AFU uses only 4 S300 missiles to shoot down enemy Kalibr missiles over city of Dnipro – Zaluzhny

AFU uses only 4 S300 missiles to shoot down enemy Kalibr missiles over city of Dnipro – Zaluzhny

14:01 18.08.2022
Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

19:35 17.08.2022
Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

15:58 17.08.2022
Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

12:13 17.08.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Austria to declare Russia's permanent representative in Vienna persona non grata

Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

LATEST

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Austria to declare Russia's permanent representative in Vienna persona non grata

Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 9 people, 4 of them children, they are in bad condition – Kim

Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Podoliak concerning call of Russia's ambassador in Vienna to genocide of Ukrainians: time to understand Russia is a fascist vertical of millions of people

US Department of Defense: additional HARM missiles to enable Ukraine to destroy Russian radars

IAEA actively consulting with all parties on prompt sending of mission to Zaporizhia NPP – statement

Biden signs order to provide $775 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

UAH 200,000 must be transferred to Oschadbank for permission to make business trip abroad

UN Secretary-General visits Odesa Opera Theater

AD
AD
AD
AD