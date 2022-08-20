Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

One person has been hospitalized, 10 civilian houses have been damaged after the shelling of a residential area of Melitopol by Russian invaders on Sunday night, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine dealt a crushing blow to another military base of the occupiers in Melitopol. The enemy air defense units were unable to intercept our missiles, since a few weeks ago the occupiers relocated the main part of the air defense to Kherson region," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to Fedorov, the enemy decided to resort to traditional terrorist attacks, often used in Donetsk.

"A few minutes after the precise shelling of the military base, they fired a missile from the former Akymovsky district at residential buildings in the area of Ukrainska and Herzen streets. One resident was injured and was taken to the hospital. About 10 civilian houses were destroyed," he wrote.

Residents managed to film how the missile of the Russian military flies from the south to the north of Melitopol, Fedorov said.