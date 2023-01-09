Zelensky: Russian words about alleged ceasefire turned out to be false

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the words of the Russian leadership about the alleged ceasefire turned out to be false.

"Today the world was once again able to see how false any words of any level sounding from Moscow are. They said something about an alleged ceasefire... But the reality is Russian shells that again hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions," he said in a video statement on Saturday, January 7.

"It was confirmed once again: only the expulsion of Russian invaders from Ukrainian soil and the elimination of any possibility for Russia to put pressure on Ukraine and all of Europe will mean the restoration of silence, security and peace," he said.

According to him, "we are working for this, this is what our partners' help is aimed at, this is the goal of the entire civilized world now."