USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House
The United States is providing Ukraine with a military aid package worth more than $3 billion, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said on Friday.
During a press briefing, Jean-Pierre said the United States is allocating more than $3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.
According to Jean-Pierre, the largest aid package for Ukraine will include unified Bradley tracked platforms and other types of weapons, as well as ammunition.