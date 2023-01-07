Facts

08:57 07.01.2023

USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

1 min read
The United States is providing Ukraine with a military aid package worth more than $3 billion, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said on Friday.

During a press briefing, Jean-Pierre said the United States is allocating more than $3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Jean-Pierre, the largest aid package for Ukraine will include unified Bradley tracked platforms and other types of weapons, as well as ammunition.

Tags: #usa #military #aid

