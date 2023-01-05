Facts

Idea of creating security zone around Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia is unrealistic – Energoatom head

The idea of creating a security zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is unrealistic, the more likely scenario for its de-occupation is a military one, says Energoatom President Petro Kotin.

"We do not consider this (safety zone) realistic. There is a new year, but there is no creation of this zone," Kotin said in an online interview with Bloomberg, questioning the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency to establish a security zone around ZNPP.

According to him, the most likely scenario for the return of the "atomic pearl" of Ukraine under its control is the military one.

"We rely on the Armed Forces. If the Ukrainian troops manage to break through the Russian lines and capture the city of Melitopol, located more than 100 kilometers south of the facility, the only option for the occupiers will be to leave the station," Kotin is convinced.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that sanctions should be applied against Rosatom, which continues to play a huge role in the international nuclear markets, "until this war is over."

"Their international activities should be suspended until they stop the illegal seizure of civilian objects," the president of Energoatom stressed.

