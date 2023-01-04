NSDC continues to work on sanctions, meetings held weekly – Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said the department continues to work on sanctions, the meetings are held weekly.

"Now the meetings of the National Security and Defense Council are held every week, and sometimes twice a week... Yesterday, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council was held. The issue of sanctions was considered. As far as sanctions are concerned, these are meetings of the National Security and Defense Council. We continue our work. During this time, there are a lot of collaborators and those people who demand to be included in the sanctions list – they went through the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council," Danilov said in an interview on the Rada television channel.

According to him, "now is not the time when he, as the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, should go out and communicate publicly with the society." "Now there is a war, now there is something to do," he said.

Danilov said during the entire period of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the members of the National Security and Defense Council met in person only twice, in the same room.

"It's very dangerous during a war, so we have a slightly different procedure," he said.

In total, according to the NSDC Secretary, when it comes to issues related to the war and the work of the defense and security sector (the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander), some 45 meetings have been held since the beginning of the Russian invasion. At the same time, the president's communication with all key representatives of the security and defense sector takes place daily, seven days a week.