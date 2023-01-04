All islands are in so-called 'grey zone' – Defense Forces

Head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of Tauride Direction Yevhen Yerin, commenting on the information about the liberation of island of Velykyi Potomkin in Kherson region, said that now all the islands are in the "grey zone."

"Regarding the island [of Velykyi Potomkin], I will say this: now all the islands are in the so-called 'gray zone,' which is not clearly controlled by either our troops or the occupiers. Accordingly, yes, our military personnel are trying to enter these islands, to carry out certain activities as part of the operation. At the same time, it is impossible to talk about control over the islands," Yerin said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday.

He said the islands are not a foothold "to be held in the long term." As Yerin said, control over the islands is possible after gaining full control over the opposite coast.

"Then we can talk about control over these islands. Now it is not entirely expedient, because the islands are shot through," he said.