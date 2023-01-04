Syrsky: Even with advantage, Russians unable to capture Soledar, encircle Bakhmut before Dec 26

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky said the Ukrainian troops thwarted the enemy's plans to capture Soledar and encircle Bakhmut before December 26, despite the enemy's advantages in forces and means.

"We managed to frustrate the enemy's plans. Even in the face of the enemy's advantage in forces and means, they were unable to fulfill the task set by their command, to capture Soledar and encircle Bakhmut before December 26. At the same time, the enemy did not abandon his plans to enter the borders of Donetsk region," the Military Media Center said, citing Syrsky.

Syrsky also said the offensive grouping of enemy troops continues the "creeping" offensive in Donetsk region.

"Numerous assaults on our positions continued even on New Year's Eve, and over the first three days of the new year, the intensity of hostilities gradually increased. Despite the fact that our enemy in the hottest sectors of the frontline has an advantage in weapons and personnel, the level of their irretrievable losses is much higher than ours," he said.