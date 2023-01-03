Facts

14:15 03.01.2023

Impossible to create 'iron dome' over Ukraine in coming years – Ihnat

Impossible to create 'iron dome' over Ukraine in coming years – Ihnat

The creation of the Iron Dome air defense system over Ukraine, similar to that used in Israel, is physically impossible in the coming years, it requires too much equipment and resources, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said.

"In the coming years, we will not create any 'dome' over the entire territory of Ukraine – this is physically impossible, because it is simply impossible to install air defense systems along such a length of our borders and cover strategically important facilities in the middle of the country. This should be a huge amount of equipment, it is incredibly expensive, it requires a huge state and human resource, in particular," Ihnat said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

At the same time, he noted that the air defense system in other countries of the world, such as the United States and Europe, is the cover of certain directions, certain objects.

"Another part of the air defense is carried out by fighter jets – multi-purpose aircraft, which are part of the air defense," the speaker said.

He stressed that in order for this to happen quickly and efficiently, new aircraft with modern radars, modern missiles, and aiming navigation systems are needed. "The aircraft that we want to receive, the first candidate is F-16 of a certain modification, which could perform tasks in the air, in particular, to cover the airspace," Ihnat said.

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Occupiers trying to conduct offensive on Bakhmut, losing lots of manpower – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate 40% of territories occupied after Feb 24 – Zaluzhny

Ukraine's Air Force destroys 1,893 air targets since start of hostilities – Zaluzhny

One person dies, 22 injured, 15 of them hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shelling of Kyiv - Klitschko

Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 growing in Ukraine – chief sanitary doctor

URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and UK require Iran to agree to arbitrate dispute with UIA plane downing

