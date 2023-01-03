Facts

13:53 03.01.2023

Heroes of Ukraine's liberation war appear, overshadow UPA – head of Polish President's Intl Policy Bureau

1 min read

Ukrainians cannot be expected to condemn Stepan Bandera and other leaders of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), who are national heroes for our eastern neighbors, Head of the Polish President's International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch said in an interview with the RMF24 online radio.

According to him, it is really hard to imagine that Ukraine will be able to abandon its point of view on the struggle for an independent state.

"It is hard to expect that the UPA, as something that is associated primarily with the struggle against Russians and Germans, will somehow be erased from Ukrainian history," he said.

Kumoch also acknowledged that the Poles, of course, "do not like" that Ukraine is turning to the UPA traditions. "However, I don't quite agree with the message that Ukraine is building its identity on this, I believe that, on the contrary, this building will be very limited in the coming decades, because the heroes of this liberation war will appear and they will overshadow the UPA," he said.

Tags: #poland #bandera #upa

MORE ABOUT

15:32 30.12.2022
Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

20:25 22.12.2022
Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

12:43 26.11.2022
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania sign joint statement after meeting of PMs within Lublin Triangle

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania sign joint statement after meeting of PMs within Lublin Triangle

18:51 22.11.2022
Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

12:36 17.11.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainian experts to participate in investigation of fall of missiles in Poland

Zelensky: Ukrainian experts to participate in investigation of fall of missiles in Poland

14:34 16.11.2022
Stoltenberg: Investigation is ongoing, we wait for results; preliminarily, it is Ukrainian air defense missile fired at Russian one

Stoltenberg: Investigation is ongoing, we wait for results; preliminarily, it is Ukrainian air defense missile fired at Russian one

09:51 16.11.2022
Ukrainian FM proposes to convene urgent NATO summit with participation of Ukraine, provide country with F-15, F-16 fighter jets to intercept Russian missiles

Ukrainian FM proposes to convene urgent NATO summit with participation of Ukraine, provide country with F-15, F-16 fighter jets to intercept Russian missiles

09:24 16.11.2022
Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

12:30 11.11.2022
Zelensky's statement to Polish people: Our friendship is forever

Zelensky's statement to Polish people: Our friendship is forever

12:17 03.11.2022
Poland should increase its role in land transportation of Ukrainian grain – EU Commissioner

Poland should increase its role in land transportation of Ukrainian grain – EU Commissioner

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

Rutte in talk with Zelensky: Netherlands to do everything to help Ukraine win war

Impossible to create 'iron dome' over Ukraine in coming years – Ihnat

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 100% of Russian drones over past two days – Air Force Command speaker

Invaders lose 750 soldiers, five tanks, six artillery systems and one helicopter over day – General Staff

LATEST

Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

Invaders inflict missile attack on Kramatorsk, employee of power grids injured – K. Tymoshenko

Rutte in talk with Zelensky: Netherlands to do everything to help Ukraine win war

Impossible to create 'iron dome' over Ukraine in coming years – Ihnat

Since Sept, air defense forces destroy about 500 enemy UAVs – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 100% of Russian drones over past two days – Air Force Command speaker

Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

Invaders lose 750 soldiers, five tanks, six artillery systems and one helicopter over day – General Staff

Zelensky: Russia planning prolonged attack with Shahed kamikaze drones

Zelensky: Necessary to raise price of mobilization, war in general for Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD