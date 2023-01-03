Facts

09:29 03.01.2023

Zelensky: Russia planning prolonged attack with Shahed kamikaze drones

1 min read
Zelensky: Russia planning prolonged attack with Shahed kamikaze drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of prolonged attacks on Ukrainian territory with Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones controlled by Russian invaders.

"We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack with 'Shaheds.' Its bet may be on exhaustion. On exhaustion of our people, our air defense, our energy sector... Now is the time when everyone involved in the protection of the sky should be especially attentive," Zelensky said in a video message on Monday evening.

The President urged "to do everything so that this goal of the terrorists fails, like all the others."

He thanked the Center, Piden and Skhid Air Commands for "successfully defending the sky these days."

"And especially - the warriors of the 96th Kyiv, 208th Kherson and 138th Dnipro anti-aircraft missile brigades, the 301st Nikopol anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Air Force, as well as the warriors of the 39th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Ground Forces," he said.

"Of course, I am grateful to our pilots, the pilots of our fighters and warriors of mobile firing groups," the head of state stressed.

Tags: #zelensky #shahed

