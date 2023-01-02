Facts

19:14 02.01.2023

Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate 40% of territories occupied after Feb 24 – Zaluzhny

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other parts of the Defense Forces have liberated 40% of the territories occupied after February 24 and 28% of all territories occupied by Russia, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"The liberation of the right bank of Kherson region brought the total area of de-occupied territories to almost 40,000 square kilometers," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to published data, today Ukraine continues to deter the enemy on the land sector with a total length of 786 km, in particular, the active front line with the aggressor is 1,500 km.

