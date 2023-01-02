Facts

17:24 02.01.2023

Ukraine's Air Force destroys 1,893 air targets since start of hostilities – Zaluzhny

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has destroyed 1,893 air targets since the start of hostilities, and some of the targets have been shot down by forces and means of other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other parts of the Defense Forces, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny says.

"In 2022, more than 100,000 servicemen, 3,000 tanks, 6,000 armored combat vehicles, 2,000 artillery systems, 420 multiple rocket launchers, about 300 combat aircraft, and 270 enemy helicopters were destroyed," he also said on his Telegram channel.

