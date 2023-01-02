Facts

09:58 02.01.2023

Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

2 min read
Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

Drones and missiles will not help the occupiers, since the Ukrainians are together, and the Russians are alone with their fear, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Some 45 Shahed drones were shot down on the first night of the year. I thank our Air Force - pilots and anti-aircraft gunners: 33 Shahed drones on their account," he said in a video on Sunday.

"I thank the air defense of our Ground Forces for another 12 downed Iranian drones," he said.

According to Zelensky, "Russian terrorists, as pathetic as they were, have entered this year. Our sense of unity, authenticity, life itself - all this contrasts so much with the fear that has reigned in Russia.

"They are afraid. It is felt. And they are right to be afraid. Because they will lose. Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them. Because we are together. And they are perhaps together with fear," he said.

It is very important, the president said, "how all Ukrainians fed their internal energy on this New Year's Eve. How we thanked our soldiers. How we thanked our loved ones. And like millions of times all over Ukraine, all over the free world, our wish has sounded and still sounds with you – the wish for victory."

Tags: #drones #missiles

MORE ABOUT

10:57 02.01.2023
Some 1,577 drones purchased under Army of Drones project, 928 of them already handed over to Ukrainian defenders – Fedorov

Some 1,577 drones purchased under Army of Drones project, 928 of them already handed over to Ukrainian defenders – Fedorov

19:10 31.12.2022
Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

17:39 31.12.2022
Russia launches more than 20 cruise missiles, 12 of them shot down by air defense systems - Zaluzhny

Russia launches more than 20 cruise missiles, 12 of them shot down by air defense systems - Zaluzhny

12:53 29.12.2022
On Thursday morning, 69 missiles launched at Ukraine, 54 downed – Zaluzhny

On Thursday morning, 69 missiles launched at Ukraine, 54 downed – Zaluzhny

11:03 29.12.2022
Some 15 missiles downed over Kyiv – Klitschko

Some 15 missiles downed over Kyiv – Klitschko

10:24 29.12.2022
Russia launches over 120 missiles over Ukraine this day – Podoliak

Russia launches over 120 missiles over Ukraine this day – Podoliak

16:06 27.12.2022
Seventy of 250 Iranian-made drones supplied to Russia in second batch already destroyed – Ukrainian Air Force Command

Seventy of 250 Iranian-made drones supplied to Russia in second batch already destroyed – Ukrainian Air Force Command

16:18 20.12.2022
Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

15:39 20.12.2022
Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

19:00 19.12.2022
Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

Zelensky wished Ukrainians victory and return to normal life in the New Year

Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

20 people injured in Kyiv as a result of missile attack, 14 of them hospitalized - Klitschko

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross Society expands number of mobile medical teams

Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

Zelensky wished Ukrainians victory and return to normal life in the New Year

One person dies, 22 injured, 15 of them hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shelling of Kyiv - Klitschko

Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

Pope Benedict XVI passes away - Vatican press office

Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

Japanese journalist wounded in Pechersky district in Kyiv as a result of missile attack

20 people injured in Kyiv as a result of missile attack, 14 of them hospitalized - Klitschko

Kyiv's life support system operates as normal, about 30% of consumers without electricity - Klitschko

AD
AD
AD
AD