Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

Drones and missiles will not help the occupiers, since the Ukrainians are together, and the Russians are alone with their fear, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Some 45 Shahed drones were shot down on the first night of the year. I thank our Air Force - pilots and anti-aircraft gunners: 33 Shahed drones on their account," he said in a video on Sunday.

"I thank the air defense of our Ground Forces for another 12 downed Iranian drones," he said.

According to Zelensky, "Russian terrorists, as pathetic as they were, have entered this year. Our sense of unity, authenticity, life itself - all this contrasts so much with the fear that has reigned in Russia.

"They are afraid. It is felt. And they are right to be afraid. Because they will lose. Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them. Because we are together. And they are perhaps together with fear," he said.

It is very important, the president said, "how all Ukrainians fed their internal energy on this New Year's Eve. How we thanked our soldiers. How we thanked our loved ones. And like millions of times all over Ukraine, all over the free world, our wish has sounded and still sounds with you – the wish for victory."