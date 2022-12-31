Russia launches more than 20 cruise missiles, 12 of them shot down by air defense systems - Zaluzhny

Russia launched more than 20 air and ground-based cruise missiles, 12 of them were shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"Today, the terrorist state of Russia again launched a massive missile attack on civilian targets in our country. Preliminarily, the enemy launched more than 20 air-launched cruise missiles using Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea and ground-based missile systems," Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 12 cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Ukrainian air defense: six within Kyiv, five in Zhytomyr and one in Khmelnytsky regions.