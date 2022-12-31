Facts

11:54 31.12.2022

Russia may strike again to undermine morale of Ukrainians over new year holidays - British intelligence

1 min read

 Russian occupiers may launch a massive strike on Ukraine in the coming days, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday morning.

"On December 29, 2022, Russian forces launched another wave of long-range strikes across Ukraine, once again primarily targeting the power distribution network. Since October, Russia has sustained a general pattern of conducting an intensive wave of strikes every seven to ten days. Russia is almost certainly following this approach in an attempt to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses. However, there is a realistic possibility that Russia will break this pattern to strike again in the coming days in an effort to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian population over the new year holiday period," the report says.

Tags: #british_intelligence

