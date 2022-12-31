Facts

11:52 31.12.2022

Russia likely receives another Shahed shipment given increased attacks by these UAVs – ISW

Due to the likely depletion of stocks of precision-guided missiles, Russia could well increase or expect a new supply of kamikaze drones from Iran, given the increase in attacks by these unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.

"An increased pace of Russian drone attacks may indicate that Russian forces accumulated more Iranian-made drones after a three-week period (November 17 to December 7) of not using them or that Russia received or expected to receive a new shipment of drones from Ira," the report says.

"The Russian drone attacks follow a massive series of Russian missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure on December 29 during which Russian forces launched 23 drones, the majority of which were Shahed," it says.

"The Russian military’s use of 39 drones in the past two days, its use of 30 Shahed 131 and -136 drones on the night of December 18 and 19, and its use of 13 Shahed drones on December 14 represent a significant increase in its recent use of these systems in Ukraine," according to the document.

"Russian forces have likely further increased their pace of drone attacks in an effort to sustain their campaign against Ukrainian critical infrastructure given their likely depleted stock of precision missiles," the agency said.

"Ukrainian air defenses have recently proven to be highly effective at shooting down Shahed drones and the Russian military’s use of these systems in attacks against civilian targets in rear areas is having diminishing impacts. The Russian military will likely continue to commit an increased number of these systems to attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine in its misguided attempt to break the Ukrainian will to fight," it said.

Tags: #war #isw

