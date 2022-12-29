Facts

12:50 29.12.2022

Japan not yet decided on its position on setting up special tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine – ambassador

2 min read
Japan not yet decided on its position on setting up special tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine – ambassador

Japan has not yet decided on a position on the creation of a special tribunal for Russia's aggression against Ukraine, but is in close contact with the government of Ukraine and other countries to collect the necessary information, Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda has said.

"We fully understand the argument behind the Ukrainian government's intention to consider setting up this special tribunal. And to be honest, we have not yet decided on our position. That's why we are in close contact both with the Ukrainian government and also with like-minded countries to receive more information," the ambassador said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Matsuda said he recently had a series of talks with Ukrainian officials who are involved in this international tribunal scheme.

At the same time, the ambassador said Japan is closely cooperating with the International Criminal Court in bringing Russia to justice for violating international law and international humanitarian law.

"We repeatedly condemn Russia for intentionally targeting private citizens and private infrastructures, including civilian infrastructures, energy-related infrastructures. This is a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law. And those who are involved in these crimes should be brought to justice. And in this case, first, we provided financial support for ICC (International Criminal Court) for opening their case against those who are responsible. So, the government of Japan is closely collaborating and working with ICC, including the crime of genocide," he said.

Tags: #japan #tribunal #matsuda

MORE ABOUT

13:32 29.12.2022
The Ambassador of Japan: There is one thing that clearly shows the necessity of the UN Security Council reform - the Russian war in Ukraine

The Ambassador of Japan: There is one thing that clearly shows the necessity of the UN Security Council reform - the Russian war in Ukraine

15:38 24.12.2022
Twenty-five generators from Japanese govt arrives in Ukraine

Twenty-five generators from Japanese govt arrives in Ukraine

15:22 10.12.2022
Ukrainian MFA urges to increase pressure on Russia, creates special tribunal for crime of its aggression – statement

Ukrainian MFA urges to increase pressure on Russia, creates special tribunal for crime of its aggression – statement

12:25 15.11.2022
Zelensky urges to recognize Special Tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky urges to recognize Special Tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

16:20 08.10.2022
Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

15:16 05.10.2022
Embassy of Japan resumes work in Kyiv

Embassy of Japan resumes work in Kyiv

10:40 05.10.2022
Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

12:49 04.10.2022
Japan plans to reopen embassy in Kyiv

Japan plans to reopen embassy in Kyiv

12:40 27.09.2022
In President’s Office, ambassadors of 30 states presented with project to create special tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

In President’s Office, ambassadors of 30 states presented with project to create special tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

10:42 15.07.2022
Zelensky: Special tribunal on Russian aggression must be established ASAP

Zelensky: Special tribunal on Russian aggression must be established ASAP

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian invaders' losses are 790 personnel, five MLRS, ten armored vehicles, helicopter over last day – AFU General Staff

Ukraine expects deliveries of advanced weapons – Budanov

SBU: Mayor of Poltava Mamai notified of suspicion of disclosing info about deployment of AFU

Head of commission for election of NABU director: No pressure on commission, we to submit three candidates for Cabinet approval by spring

On Thursday morning, 69 missiles launched at Ukraine, 54 downed – Zaluzhny

LATEST

Russian invaders' losses are 790 personnel, five MLRS, ten armored vehicles, helicopter over last day – AFU General Staff

Ukraine expects deliveries of advanced weapons – Budanov

SBU: Mayor of Poltava Mamai notified of suspicion of disclosing info about deployment of AFU

Russian missile hits household in Ivano-Frankivsk region, no explosion

Head of commission for election of NABU director: No pressure on commission, we to submit three candidates for Cabinet approval by spring

On Thursday morning, 69 missiles launched at Ukraine, 54 downed – Zaluzhny

As result of missile fire, Kherson's Regional Cardiological Dispensary damaged, two people injured

More than 5,000 IDPs to receive help for their pets from Ukrainian and English philanthropists

Ferrexpo denies connection of Zhevaho's detention in France with company

Zelensky urges Ukrainians to support each other

AD
AD
AD
AD