Japan not yet decided on its position on setting up special tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine – ambassador

Japan has not yet decided on a position on the creation of a special tribunal for Russia's aggression against Ukraine, but is in close contact with the government of Ukraine and other countries to collect the necessary information, Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda has said.

"We fully understand the argument behind the Ukrainian government's intention to consider setting up this special tribunal. And to be honest, we have not yet decided on our position. That's why we are in close contact both with the Ukrainian government and also with like-minded countries to receive more information," the ambassador said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Matsuda said he recently had a series of talks with Ukrainian officials who are involved in this international tribunal scheme.

At the same time, the ambassador said Japan is closely cooperating with the International Criminal Court in bringing Russia to justice for violating international law and international humanitarian law.

"We repeatedly condemn Russia for intentionally targeting private citizens and private infrastructures, including civilian infrastructures, energy-related infrastructures. This is a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law. And those who are involved in these crimes should be brought to justice. And in this case, first, we provided financial support for ICC (International Criminal Court) for opening their case against those who are responsible. So, the government of Japan is closely collaborating and working with ICC, including the crime of genocide," he said.