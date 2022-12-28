Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

The shortage of electricity in the system increased as of December 28, which is linked to the shutdown of some blocks of power plants due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.

The company, in its daily update on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, said that due to relatively warm weather, consumption restrictions have not been applied at night for the fourth consecutive day. However, the available capacity is not enough to cover all the needs of consumers.

In this regard, consumption limits continue to be imposed, the excess of which leads to emergency blackouts, the company said.