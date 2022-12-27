Russian troops shell maternity ward in Kherson, personnel and patients were in bomb shelter, did not suffer – Tymoshenko

The Russian occupation forces have shelled a maternity ward in Kherson, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"They have shelled a place where two babies were born today. Before the attack, the doctors managed to complete a C-section. There are five women childbirth in the facility. Miraculously, no one was hurt. Both the medics and the patients were in the bomb shelter," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.