14:42 26.12.2022

Ex-head of Ukrmedprojectbud sentenced to five years in jail for abuse of duty during construction of Okhmatdyt hospital

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison the former head of the Ukrmedprojectbud State Enterprise for abuse of duty during the construction of a modern facility of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, which entailed losses estimated at millions of hryvnias, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has said.

"On December 26, 2022, a panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine announced a verdict find the former head of the Ukrmedprojectbud State Enterprise and the former head of a private enterprise, which was the general contractor, guilty of abuse of duty during the procurement of engineering and technical equipment within the framework of the construction of a modern medical and diagnostic complex of the National Specialized Children's Hospital Okhmatdyt, causing damage of more than UAH 30 million," SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The former head of the state-owned enterprise was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison with the deprivation of the right to hold the position of head of a business entity for a period of three years.

The general contractor was sentenced to four years in prison with the deprivation of the right to hold the position of head of a business entity for a period of three years.

Also, according to SAPO, the court satisfied the civil claim of the Ukrmedprojectbud State Enterprise and recovered from the former head of this enterprise and the general contractor damage in the amount of more than UAH 30 million.

The verdict can be appealed within 30 days from the date of its announcement by filing an appeal through the High Anti-Corruption Court to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

