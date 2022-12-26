While restoring Mykolaiv its residents want to improve embankments, green areas, public spaces

Experts from the international architectural company OneWorks conducted an interim analysis of the results of a survey of residents of Mykolaiv on the masterplan. The most pressing issues are the condition of streets and sidewalks, access to embankments, the quality of green areas and public spaces.

"The main document for the restoration will be a new masterplan. We have already started working on it. Thanks to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), OneWorks (Italy) has been involved in its development. In addition, we are cooperating with the Danish government and they have provided their consultants from COWI. That is we are simultaneously working on the visual and technical part of the future masterplan, and at the same time we are collecting the opinions of Mykolaiv residents, how they see the city of the future," Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych said.

As the press service of the mayor's office of Mykolaiv told Interfax-Ukraine, during the survey about the future of the city, more than 13,000 questionnaires have already been collected, and it is planned to collect at least 25,000 opinions. Those wishing to join the discussion of the masterplan are asked to fill out the form https://cutt.ly/I0Jpsj3

According to the interim analysis of the collected questionnaires conducted by OneWorks, the highest level of satisfaction of citizens was recorded in the "Quality of Home" indicator. The quality of their own housing (before the full-scale invasion) is mostly or completely satisfactory for 70% of Mykolaiv residents who have already taken part in the survey. More than half of the respondents – 56.5% - are satisfied with their area of residence, while more positive answers were given by residents of the Central District.

The transport system as a whole satisfies the residents of the micro residential districts of the city, except for Korabelny, where more people rated it negatively.

Some 51% of the respondents were satisfied with the organization of the system for the removal of municipal solid waste. The best indicator is in the Korabelny district.

A number of questions have caused mostly negative assessment.

The level of security in their own area of residence satisfies less than half of the respondents from Mykolaiv: 48% of men and 45.5% of women. More positive answers were given by residents of the Central District, negative answers – by the Korabelny and Inhulsky Districts.

More than half, 53.5% of respondents, are not satisfied with the quality of green areas and public spaces, access to river embankments does not satisfy 58% of respondents.

The most painful question was the state of streets and sidewalks. It was answered negatively by 64% of respondents, and most of all residents of the Inhulsky district.

The mayor of Mykolaiv added that the task of the survey is to involve everyone in the discussion, in the future plans to form expert groups in certain areas.

"Our task is not just to restore Mykolaiv, but to create a city in which people will understand that they influence its development. On the other hand, such a city that young people who are now abroad want to return and see their perspectives," Senkevych said.