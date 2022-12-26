McDonald's reopens in Bucha

McDonald's has reopened a restaurant in Bucha on the eve of the Christmas holidays, the company's press service has reported.

The company recalled that the restaurant in Bucha was damaged in March 2022 in hostilities. The restaurant was brand new and only opened on December 23, 2020.

"It was extremely important for our team to restore the restaurant as soon as possible to support the local community, return the usual service and favorite food, and take one of the steps towards restoring infrastructure in the city," McDonald's Ukraine CEO Yulia Badritdinova was quoted in the release as saying.

The restaurant will be open from 09:00 to 21:00 and is equipped with a generator that will allow the establishment to operate more stably during power cuts. This establishment has the same extended safety rules as other restaurants, closing during an air raid alerts and reopening an hour after it is clear.

As reported, on September 20, McDonald's began a phased opening of restaurants in Kyiv. As of December 25, 64 restaurants are operating in Ukraine.

Before February 24, the network McDonald's in Ukraine consisted of 109 restaurants in 24 cities of the country.

The restaurants of the chain in Ukraine were closed on February 24, 2022 due to security reasons. The company supported a team of more than 10,000 people while continuing to pay salaries. In addition, more than 700 tonnes of products worth over UAH 70 million were donated for humanitarian needs.

Now McDonald's continues to support Ukraine and Ukrainians through humanitarian assistance programs for affected families and hospitals, which are implemented by the Ronald McDonald House Foundation with the active volunteer participation of employees. More than 150,000 food kits have already been received by Ukrainian families in the de-occupied or front-line zones, as well as families and children who were forced to leave their homes. In the program for the purchase of vital medical equipment and humanitarian aid for hospitals, medical institutions received vacuum therapy devices (VAC-devices) for the treatment of extensive mine-explosive wounds.

The network is being developed by FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd.

According to the unified public register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, the UK) is a FDI participant.