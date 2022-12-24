Facts

17:10 24.12.2022

Light show of Gerry Hofstetter in Kyiv suspended due to death of people in Kherson

Light show of Gerry Hofstetter in Kyiv suspended due to death of people in Kherson

The art tour of Swiss lighting artist Gerry Hofstetter, which started in Kyiv on Friday, December 23, has been suspended due to the events in Kherson, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko says.

"Today we are canceling the light route of Gerry Hofstetter. In memory of the tragic events and all the dead, let the light burn in everyone's heart today," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

As the Ministry of Culture reported on Friday, on December 23 in the evening before Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar, as part of the Christmas Light for Hope tour, Hofstetter illuminated a number of historical buildings in Kyiv – St. Andrew's Church, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine, the bell towers of the St. Michael's Golden-domed Monastery and St. Sophia Cathedral, and the building of the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine – with Christmas-themed abstractions, Ukrainian national images and state symbols.

The light show was broadcast live, including for Ukrainian servicemen. The project was implemented with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Agency for Art and Art Education.

The artist was working with his own electric generator and planned to continue the light show on December 24 and December 25.

As reported, the Russian invaders fired at the center of Kherson with Grad multiple launch rocket systems on Saturday morning. According to various sources, at least seven civilians of the city were killed, there are reports of 58 wounded, including 18 in serious condition.

