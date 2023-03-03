Facts

21:07 03.03.2023

Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

1 min read
Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

Apple has suspended warranty services for its MacBooks and iPads in Russia but not for iPhones, several Apple service centers and support services told Interfax on Friday.

Thus, Fixed.one said on Telegram that the manufacturer had sent out letters notifying of the move.

The company's support service told Interfax that the limited supply to Russia, including spare parts for MacBook and iPad, "has been discontinued at this point." It did not say for how long.

Several authorized service centers also told Interfax that the warranty service for MacBook and iPad was suspended.

"Service has been temporarily suspended for now," Serso said, adding there was no information on full termination of the service. The suspension did not affect iPhones, it said.

"[Warranty service] has so far been suspended indefinitely. If something happens to you, contact the seller. iPhones are being serviced," B2x said.

A spokesperson for re:Store said: "re:Store did and does honor its warranty obligations to clients in full for all hardware purchased from the re:Store chain, as required by the law."

Tags: #apple #russia #guarantees #suspension

MORE ABOUT

21:10 03.03.2023
Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

Moldova might join more of EU sanctions on Russia - foreign minister

21:04 03.03.2023
International Centre for Prosecution of Crime of Aggression to start work this summer in The Hague – Kostin

International Centre for Prosecution of Crime of Aggression to start work this summer in The Hague – Kostin

14:24 03.03.2023
Explosions in Russia are consequence of loss of control inside country – Podoliak

Explosions in Russia are consequence of loss of control inside country – Podoliak

20:46 02.03.2023
EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

20:42 02.03.2023
Moldovan parliament officially condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Moldovan parliament officially condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine

20:18 01.03.2023
Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

19:08 01.03.2023
Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

20:41 28.02.2023
Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

20:15 28.02.2023
Ukraine withdraws from several agreements with Russia, Belarus on development, joint control of checkpoints across state border

Ukraine withdraws from several agreements with Russia, Belarus on development, joint control of checkpoints across state border

20:37 27.02.2023
Kuleba on creation of special tribunal on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: It’s necessary to eliminate causes, not just symptoms

Kuleba on creation of special tribunal on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: It’s necessary to eliminate causes, not just symptoms

AD

HOT NEWS

International Centre for Prosecution of Crime of Aggression to start work this summer in The Hague – Kostin

Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

Japan to provide $170 mln grant for Ukraine's recovery

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

Syrsky in Bakhmut gets acquainted with problems of increasing defense capability of units

EU defense ministers to discuss creation of mechanism for joint purchase of one mln shells for Ukraine - Estonian FM

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

Japan to provide $170 mln grant for Ukraine's recovery

Some 1,322 objects of cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Training of foreign students in Ukraine continues despite decrease in their number after Feb 24

Some 3,000 ha of territories contaminated with explosives demined in Kherson region – local authorities

Zelenskyy meets with attorneys general from partner states of Ukraine in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents confirm support of each state to choose its own path, security measures – declaration

AD
AD
AD
AD