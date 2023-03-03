Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

Apple has suspended warranty services for its MacBooks and iPads in Russia but not for iPhones, several Apple service centers and support services told Interfax on Friday.

Thus, Fixed.one said on Telegram that the manufacturer had sent out letters notifying of the move.

The company's support service told Interfax that the limited supply to Russia, including spare parts for MacBook and iPad, "has been discontinued at this point." It did not say for how long.

Several authorized service centers also told Interfax that the warranty service for MacBook and iPad was suspended.

"Service has been temporarily suspended for now," Serso said, adding there was no information on full termination of the service. The suspension did not affect iPhones, it said.

"[Warranty service] has so far been suspended indefinitely. If something happens to you, contact the seller. iPhones are being serviced," B2x said.

A spokesperson for re:Store said: "re:Store did and does honor its warranty obligations to clients in full for all hardware purchased from the re:Store chain, as required by the law."