Zelensky: Ten African states identified where new Ukrainian embassies to be opened

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that ten African states had already been identified where new Ukrainian embassies would be opened next year.

"We are restarting relations with dozens of African countries. Next year we must strengthen this. Ten states have already been identified where new Ukrainian embassies in Africa will be opened. We have also developed the concept of the Ukraine-Africa Trading House with the opening of its representative offices in the capitals of the most promising countries of the continent," Zelensky said at the conference of Ukrainian ambassadors War and New Horizons in the World on Friday.

The President stressed that "in addition to the existing representation of Ukraine in ten countries of Africa, along with new embassies and trading houses, it is necessary to achieve representation in thirty countries of the African continent."

At the same time, the head of state noted that global growth is impossible without relations with other parts of the Global South.

"Latin America, India, other Asian countries, including China and Southeast Asia, the entire region of the islands of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Ukraine must find a format for its leadership in strategic processes in each of these regions, and the role of Ukraine's diplomatic corps will be decisive," Zelensky said.