15:57 23.12.2022

About 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers to take part in military training in Lithuania in 2023

 In 2023, Lithuania will strengthen military support to Ukraine by training about 1,500 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the official website of the Lithuanian Seimas, on Friday the parliament unanimously adopted an amendment to the resolution on the participation of Lithuanian military units in international operations. This amendment was urgently introduced by the President of Lithuania at the suggestion of the Ministries of National Defense and Foreign Affairs.

The Resolution establishes the legal framework and the maximum number of military and civilian workers for participation in the new EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM Ukraine) and the international operation to train the Ukrainian army in the UK Interflex. Up to 40 Lithuanian military and civil servants will be able to participate in the EUMAM operation, and up to 25 in Interflex.

"Allied efforts to provide more support to Ukraine with military training are increasing, new assistance to Ukraine missions are launched. Lithuania will contribute actively to them because our security depends on Ukraine's security. We will support Ukraine until it wins and when that happens, we will train their troops further," the press service of the Seimas quotes Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas.

According to the document, the Lithuanian military training operation can take place not only in Lithuania, but also in NATO and EU member countries if there is an invitation from these states. Up to 60 military and civil servants of the Lithuanian national defense system can participate in them.

According to the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania, the army of this country plans to train about 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023, of which 1,100 will be trained in Lithuania.

