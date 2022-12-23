Final approval of $45 bln in US aid to Ukraine 2023 expected on Dec 23 – Markarova

It is expected that the 2023 U.S. federal budget providing for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of almost $45 billion, will be approved in the House of Representatives by the end of Friday, December 23, after which the U.S. President is to sign it by the end of the day, Ambassador of Ukraine in the United States Oksana Markarova said.

"Today, the Senate passed the U.S. 2023 Consolidated Budget Act (OMNIBUS) with a total of $1.7 trillion with 68 votes in favor. Part of OMNIBUS is the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, which provides for allocation of $45 billion to Ukraine, which is $7.3 billion more than the initial budget request of the U.S. Presidential Administration to Congress contained. The adoption of OMNIBUS in the House of Representatives is expected by the end of Friday, December 23, after which the President of the United States must sign it by the end of the day," she said on Facebook.

Markarova also published the distribution of funds according to the Law on Additional Financing of Ukraine for 2023: Defense assistance ($28.4 billion):

– $9 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Also enables the U.S. Secretary of Defense to accept contributions from partner countries in support of Ukraine;

– $11.88 billion to replenish U.S. stocks of equipment sent to Ukraine through the presidential drawdown;

– $6.98 billion for European Operations Command and related activities – for mission support, intelligence support, payroll, equipment, etc.;

– $6 million for the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Act requires a report from the Inspector General on the use of the means provided for in the Act, and also requires a report from the U.S. Department of Defense on measures taken to ensure enhanced control over the end use of equipment provided to Ukraine.

– Increasing the limit on the amount of defense equipment for Ukraine that the U.S. President has the authority to transfer to Ukraine to $14.5 billion and providing $560 million to the U.S. State Department for Ukraine's security and other allies.

Economic aid ($13.37 billion):

– $13.37 billion in economic and budgetary support for the government of Ukraine, including support for Ukraine's energy security and other critical infrastructure needs, as well as assistance to other countries affected by the situation in Ukraine.

Humanitarian aid ($4.92 billion):

– $2.47 billion in humanitarian aid to meet the acute humanitarian needs of Ukraine, Ukrainian refugees and other vulnerable populations;

– $2.4 billion to the US Department of Health and Human Services to help Ukrainians arriving in the US as refugees, in particular, for housing, language courses, retraining, etc.;

– $50 million in Food for Peace grants;

– $5 million for the McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Baby Food program;

Other expenses ($600 million):

– $166 million for the State Department and U.S. ID to respond to the situation in Ukraine, including $13.5 million for the offices of the State Department Inspectors General and USAID to oversee the implementation of assistance to Ukraine;

– $300 million to the U.S. Department of Energy for advanced nuclear reactors and fuels to improve energy security and independence;

– $126.3 million to the National Nuclear Security Administration to prepare for and respond to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine;

– $7.5 million for the Government Accountability Office to oversee U.S. aid to Ukraine.

– $1 million from the NSC to support the White House's Ukraine-related operational needs.