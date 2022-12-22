Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a joint press conference with U.S. President Joseph Biden at the White House, expressed confidence that Ukraine and the United States would win the war against Russia together.

"And, of course, to be together with us jointly, because we really fight for our common victory against this tyranny. That is real life. And we will win. And I really want win together," Zelensky said at a press conference.

He also said the United States and Ukraine have common values and a common understanding of the meaning of life.

At the same time, he wished the Americans peace.

"I wish you peace. I think that is the main thing, and you understand it only when the war in your country, when somebody like these terrorists from Russia come to your houses. And I wish you to see your children alive and adult. And I wish you to see your children when they will go to universities, and to see their children. I – I think that is the main thing what I can wish you," the president said.