Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

The Ukraine-EU Summit will be held on February 3, 2023 in Brussels.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday in Brussels by Barend Leiths, Spokesman of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"I can confirm that the Ukraine-EU summit will take place on February 3, there is an open invitation for President Zelensky to visit Brussels," he said.