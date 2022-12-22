Facts

10:04 22.12.2022

Zelensky: Strengthening air defense to deprive terrorist state of its main tool terror

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine "an important step in creating an air shield."

"The main issue of all my negotiations today is the strengthening of Ukraine, this next year and our movement to win the war for independence. There is great news with which I am returning home. President Biden today announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine of $1.8 billion. The strongest element of this package is the Patriot complex - something that will significantly strengthen our air defense," he said at a briefing in Washington after talks with US President Joe Biden.

"This is the only way we will deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror - the ability to attack our cities, our energy," he said.

"A very important part of our conversation with the President was the coordination of our further strategic steps – we talked in detail about what we expect from next year and what we are preparing for. This is important for all Ukrainians," the President said.

Tags: #air_defense

