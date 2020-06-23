Lawsuit filed with Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding veracity of info about U.S. military biological laboratories

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has received a lawsuit from the "Conscious Ukraine" public organization against the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the U.S. Department of Defense represented by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

The public organization asks the court to declare the inaction of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine unlawful regarding the absence of their official statements recognizing or refuting the information published in the media about the existence of 15 U.S. military biological laboratories in Ukraine and oblige the defendants to publish such statements, the court's press service reported.

"Now the court is deciding on the opening of administrative proceedings," the message reads.