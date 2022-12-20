About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

About 1,000 transformers of various capacities, about 5,000 gasoline and diesel generators and more than 100 autotransformers have been attracted from partners today to restore the Ukrainian power system, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"On behalf of President of Ukraine Zelensky and in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy, Ukrenergo and other relevant institutions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to actively attract partner equipment to restore the power system. As of today, the attracted assistance is about 1,000 transformers of various capacities, more than 100 autotransformers, about 5,000 gasoline and diesel generators with a power of up to 100 kilowatts, almost 500 generators of higher power, almost 5,000 kilometers of cable, as well as thousands of spare parts for repairing the power grid, and hundreds of heat guns and heaters," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The Minister stressed that the Foreign Ministry continues to work with partners to attract even more assistance, the process is coordinated by the Prime Minister.

"Now we have received a new orientation 'where and what someone has' and what needs to be brought to Ukraine. And we are already working on this new batch of aid," Kuleba said.