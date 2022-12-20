Facts

17:13 20.12.2022

About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

1 min read
About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

About 1,000 transformers of various capacities, about 5,000 gasoline and diesel generators and more than 100 autotransformers have been attracted from partners today to restore the Ukrainian power system, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"On behalf of President of Ukraine Zelensky and in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy, Ukrenergo and other relevant institutions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to actively attract partner equipment to restore the power system. As of today, the attracted assistance is about 1,000 transformers of various capacities, more than 100 autotransformers, about 5,000 gasoline and diesel generators with a power of up to 100 kilowatts, almost 500 generators of higher power, almost 5,000 kilometers of cable, as well as thousands of spare parts for repairing the power grid, and hundreds of heat guns and heaters," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The Minister stressed that the Foreign Ministry continues to work with partners to attract even more assistance, the process is coordinated by the Prime Minister.

"Now we have received a new orientation 'where and what someone has' and what needs to be brought to Ukraine. And we are already working on this new batch of aid," Kuleba said.

Tags: #energy #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

17:57 20.12.2022
Shmyhal: Repair work continues after shelling on Mon, energy situation remains difficult

Shmyhal: Repair work continues after shelling on Mon, energy situation remains difficult

17:01 20.12.2022
SBI: Russian assets transferred to state ownership, including hundreds of millions in energy sector

SBI: Russian assets transferred to state ownership, including hundreds of millions in energy sector

16:55 20.12.2022
Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

15:33 20.12.2022
Electricity shortage in Kyiv exceeds 50% - Ukrenergo

Electricity shortage in Kyiv exceeds 50% - Ukrenergo

15:32 20.12.2022
Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

16:04 19.12.2022
Flight of enemy drone detected over Pivdennoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

Flight of enemy drone detected over Pivdennoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

15:00 19.12.2022
Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

15:40 17.12.2022
We have one more wall that needs to be demolished, 'Sport, art out of politics' written on this wall – Kuleba

We have one more wall that needs to be demolished, 'Sport, art out of politics' written on this wall – Kuleba

10:28 16.12.2022
Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

12:05 14.12.2022
Ukraine expects to cover needs for electricity as much as possible by importing it from Europe – Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to cover needs for electricity as much as possible by importing it from Europe – Energy Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Venice Commission publishes conclusions on draft law on Constitutional Court reform

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

LATEST

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

Reznikov: Ukraine needs 300 tanks, 600-700 IFVs, 500 howitzers for specific operation

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Venice Commission publishes conclusions on draft law on Constitutional Court reform

Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Member of Bundestag Lindner arrives on visit to Kyiv

Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

Enemy's loss includes 430 servicemen, seven tanks, 23 UAVs, two helicopters in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

AFU repulses occupiers' attacks in ten settlements in 24 hours, two enemy helicopters downed – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD