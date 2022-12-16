Facts

19:10 16.12.2022

Three people killed, 13 injured in missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Three people killed, 13 injured in missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Thirteen civilians were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Friday, Head of Kryvyi Rih Military Administration Yevhen Sytnychenko has said.

"Today, the territory of Kryvyi Rih district came under a missile strike. One of the missiles hit a multi-apartment building in Kryvyi Rih. Regrettably, there are victims and 13 people were injured. The State Emergency Service employees are still working there, clearing the rubble," he said in a video address published on Friday evening.

"Some of the missiles hit the energy system of our district: a serious fire broke out there, there are major destructions. The State Emergency Service quickly put out the fire. Employees of the district electricity networks are still working on the restoration of this facility and are doing the utmost in order to resume electricity supply to our houses in the district and the city as soon as possible," he said.

Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said that three people were killed as a result of the strike. Also, 13 injured include four children, he said.

"The Russian attack cut short three lives. A 64-year-old woman and young spouses were killed. Their little son is still under the rubble. Thirteen people were injured, including four children – all of them were hospitalized. A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition," Reznichenko said on the Telegram channel.

