Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko announced damage to energy facilities in the east and south of the country as a result of missile strikes.

"Another wave of massive Russian shelling of energy infrastructure. Energy facilities have already been damaged both in the east and in the south of the country," he said on his Facebook on Friday.

According to him, the shelling continues.

The minister warned that a drop in generation volumes is possible, emergency power outages are already happening.

"As soon as possible, power engineers will resume power supply," he said.